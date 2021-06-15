Green Bay Packers: For Aaron Rodgers, a sarcastic ‘quiet offseason’ continues as Packers’ OTAs wrap up

“I can’t fathom (him) not being in Green Bay. That’s where my mind’s at,” LaFleur said at the end of the draft. “I don’t only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis. I think we all do — from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don’t even want to let my mind go there.”

Setting an example

Earlier this offseason, someone pointed out to Jones that he had become the “old man” in the running backs room, and the Pro Bowl halfback acknowledged that he was taking that role seriously.

“I’m going to push them however I can and teach them the playbook and make sure they’re right so, whenever it’s their time to get on the field, they’re ready,” Jones said of the youngsters behind him on the depth chart.

On Tuesday, he put his attendance where his mouth was. While 35 of the 90 players on the roster, including fellow stars like Rodgers, Adams, Alexander, Za’Darius and Preston Smith, were absent from the voluntary practice, there was Jones, running with the No. 1 offense with second-year quarterback Jordan Love and going through drills with the other young running backs. Two of the younger backs, AJ Dillon and Dexter Williams, were among those who didn’t take part in practice.