Green Bay Packers: As Davante Adams enters the final year of his deal as the NFL’s best receiver, his mates face uncertain futures, too

“It doesn’t matter as much because mostly everything you do is without interruption (in offseason practices). Most of the stuff you do is on air or (soft coverage),” Getsy said. “It’s still important to get that chemistry, to feel a receiver the way that they drop or the way that they’re going to move. Those nuances are huge for a quarterback, so I don’t want to downplay that in any regard. But (Love) is in the phase of identifying the footwork that matches a concept that matches a route. The more comfortable he gets with that, then now the next step would be then to let me get more comfortable with the way that I throw the ball to a particular person.”