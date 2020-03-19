Grant will give hunters more room for 'walk-in access'

A federal Farm Bill grant of $2.5 million has given new life to Minnesota’s Walk-in Access hunting program.

Greg Hoch, wildlife prairie team leader for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the money will boost the amount of private land open to hunters of all kinds as well as other wildlife observers by 33%. Of 27 states to request money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for similar programs, Minnesota received the fifth-largest sum behind Nebraska, Virginia, Oregon and Washington.

“This gives hunters more room to roam,” Hoch said. “It allows us to expand.”

Started in 2011 with 9,100 acres in southwestern Minnesota, the DNR’s Walk-in Access program had grown by the end of last year to include 28,000 acres in 47 counties. But the hunting privileges would have expired without an infusion of cash this year to extend the state’s agreements with landowners.

Hoch said the new, three-year USDA grant not only sustains existing agreements, but provides money to add another 10,000 acres of public access. Since 2011, the program’s enrollment of land has been expanding north and east from the state’s southwestern agricultural region. Hoch said the DNR will target land in the southwest and closer to the Twin Cities for many of the new sign-ups.