Gophers work to master new coordinator's offense -- via remote

Thus Sanford remains a bit of a mystery. He said back in January his style would revolve around efficiency, physicality, consistency, details. He’d use opportunities off the run game to throw downfield. He wouldn’t make wholesale changes to the Gophers’ success off run-pass, play-action.

“We want continuity for the players. We want them to hit the ground running, not taking a step back, whatsoever,” Sanford said in January. “A lot of what has been done on film has been extremely efficient and extremely explosive. … And so to come in and try to make them learn a bunch of new things would make absolutely no sense. But for us to try to find what’s been done and grow it, it makes a whole lot of sense.”

Picking up where the Gophers left off should be easier considering how much carry-over the offense has. All but two starters return, and there’s plenty of depth to fill those positions, including Big Ten Receiver of the Year Rashod Bateman and 2018’s No. 1 running back Mohamed Ibrahim. The offensive line is all back, as is the tight end rotation. All-Big Ten Second Team quarterback Tanner Morgan leads it all.

Last season, the Gophers averaged more than 34 points per game and 432 yards per game.