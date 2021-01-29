Gophers vs. Purdue pits Richard Pitino's vets against Matt Painter's fab four

Growing pains suddenly were expected with Purdue becoming the Big Ten’s youngest team. But Painter was rewarded for giving his freshmen opportunities to play through mistakes and gain confidence.

The best example was the most heralded player of the Boilermakers 2020 recruiting class. Ivey had a rough start to his college career, which was why the four-star guard from South Bend, Ind. was emotional after hitting the game-winning three-pointer in a Jan. 19 upset vs. Ohio State.

“He’s one of those guys that wants to be successful,” Painter said last week. “You’re learning the game, you’re learning the system, you’re new to college basketball. A lot of his shortcomings have been a normal progression that freshmen go through.”

Gopher freshmen woesPitino knows what it’s like to have freshmen make an immediate impact. He had freshmen starters in both of his NCAA tourneys seasons with the Gophers: Amir Coffey in 2017, and Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur in 2019.

The last two seasons, though, Pitino has relied much more on transfers than freshmen to fill holes. In 2019-20, the Gophers started three transfers in Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir. And they’ve done that again this season, with Both Gach, Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins.