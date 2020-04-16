Gophers' Tyler Johnson seeking speed entering NFL draft

Tyler Johnson is trying to be faster. His perceived lack of speed has been the one knock on his portfolio entering the NFL draft.

But that doesn’t mean he’s just been sprinting the 40-yard dash again and again and again for the past four months.

Squats. Dead lifts. Bench pressing. Exploding from the three-point stance. Gliding through his first 10 strides. Leaning into the finish. The former Gophers standout receiver has honed those skills and more ahead of learning his professional fate in a week.

“It’s crazy because your arms correlate with your legs. Nobody even thinks that, but that’s something I learned over the past few months,” Johnson said. “You don’t just do the speed work. That’s not where you get faster.”

All that effort, and it turns out, Johnson will enter the NFL without ever publicly running the 40-yard dash. He decided to skip the measurement at the scouting combine in Indianapolis back in late February, opting to continue training and debut his time at the Gophers’ pro day March 25.

But then the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, leaving Johnson without an opportunity to quash one of his biggest critiques — one that could potentially drop his draft stock. Most experts consider him a Day 3 pick, during Rounds 4 through 7.