Gophers to pay $2 million for nonconference football games in 2020. Are they worth it?

While these three contracts are binding, they are each written differently. And all have clauses for back-door exits.

The contract with FAU says, “if either team fails to appear for the game, that team shall pay to the other team, as its sole and exclusive remedy, a cancellation fee of $750,000.”

If the Gophers backed out, that would be roughly a $450,000 savings.

But if FAU cancels, “it shall forfeit ... the guarantee amount” of $1.2 million. And if both programs agree to back out, “no cancellation fee shall be paid.”

Florida has become a hotspot for the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, nearly doubling a single-day record for positive cases on Friday. And given the rolling nature of the virus, it is unclear which regions of the country could be affected as football season approaches.

As for possible sticker shock on a $1.2 million fee, it is not unheard of for programs from a Power Five conference to pay seven figures to play nonconference games against small schools.

The Gophers entered its deal with FAU in January 2018, and supply and demand is one reason why costs can climb.