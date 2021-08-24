Gophers to keep wildcat package despite losing Seth Green

“If it happens to turn out that way, then it’s somewhat in your control and somewhat out of your control,” Fleck said. “But we look at it as we do everything we can to control that, with education and doctors and people like that.”

Fleck has said his team is more than 90 percent vaccinated and that number has grown, but he did not share an exact percentage. University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel has said all students must be vaccinated when the vaccines gain full FDA approval; Pfizer’s shots received full approval on Monday.

MARTIN OUT

Former Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin is expected to be released by the Packers, according to ESPN. The Burnsville native native was a fifth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2020.

Martin, who has dealt with knee injuries both seasons, had 24 tackles and one sack in 10 regular-season games last year, then added two tackles in two playoff games.

Fellow former Minnesota linebacker De’Vondre Campbell remains with the Packers. The six-year veteran played for Atlanta and Arizona last season.

BRIEFLY

The Gophers unveiled a new “black out” look for the season opener: a black jersey with white numbers and maroon trim and maroon helmets with black and white logos. ... The Gophers started dedicating sections of practices to game planning for the Buckeyes on Monday, with the opener 10 days away. ... Huntington Bank Stadium will have a new Club Cambria premium section for fans starting this fall. The first phase of the remodeled section will be completed before the Sept. 2 opener, with the second, more-extensive remodel coming at a later date. The 1,300 seats between the 25-yard lines will feature theater-style seats, amenities and a private entrance.

