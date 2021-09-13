Gophers strengths, flaws on display

P.J. Fleck wore the look of relief mixed with happiness and concern.

“When you leave a window for a team like that, they’re going to run right through that thing,’’ the Gophers football coach said following his team’s closer-than-expected 31-26 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Tanner Morgan shouldered the blame for the third-quarter offensive struggles that helped Miami rally from 18 points down at halftime to 21-20 early in the fourth.

“That’s on me,’’ the senior quarterback said.

And Trey Potts, after rushing for 178 tough yards, left the postgame podium wearing the pride and pain of his 34 carries in his first career start.

“I definitely feel it a little bit,’’ the sophomore running back said. “It is what it is, and I’m just ready to keep going.’’

This victory for the Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium was a mixed bag of a little bit of everything, just like their season has been so far.

They’ve played well at times, as they did in the first half when they led Miami 21-3, and in the opener when they held leads of 14-10 at halftime and 21-17 in the third quarter against Ohio State.