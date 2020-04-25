Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. elated to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Once the pick was made Friday, Winfield Sr., a first-round pick by the Bills in 1999, was standing and the first to head to a back room to celebrate. Winfield Jr. will play on the Bucs with 6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who played against Winfield Sr. seven times.

“That’s crazy, but Tom Brady is the GOAT,” Winfield, 22, said of his new 43-year-old teammate. “It’s going to be crazy when I see him in person. He’s one of my favorite players. It’s crazy that my dad played against him. That’s just wild for me to think about.”

The talent on the new Super Bowl contender was one of the first things father and son talked about Friday. “I’m just ready to be that additional piece to help hopefully win a Super Bowl,” Winfield Jr. said in a video conference call. “I’m just extremely excited.”

Winfield said from an early age he was doing footwork with his dad in the backyard and watching film on a laptop in bed. At the NFL combine, he recalled one time at age 11 when he and dad dissected film of Lions’ receiver Calvin Johnson. “That’s a cool experience that most people don’t get to do,” he said.