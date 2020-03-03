Gophers' Pitino when asked if his job is on the line: 'I don't feel like that'

MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers coach Richard Pitino said he isn’t concerned about his future with the program when asked Tuesday on his radio show if he felt his job was on the line for next season.

“I don’t think it’s reality,” Pitino said.

“I don’t feel like that. I think [the narrative has] been created in the last couple weeks, because we lost a couple home games.”

The Gophers (13-15, 7-11) have lost six of their last eight games to drop out of NCAA tournament contention in the last month, which included down-to-the-wire losses to Iowa, Maryland and Sunday at Wisconsin by a combined six points.

Pitino, who received a two-year contract extension last year after winning an NCAA tournament game, said he hasn’t addressed his job status with the team at all.

But he admitted that “I’m sure it has” been a distraction with fans criticizing him on social media more recently.

“I’ve got a pretty good perspective,” Pitino added Tuesday. “This latest one has not flustered me as much as four years ago [during the 8-23 season]. I love Minnesota. I want to be here a long time.”