Gophers, missing 33 players, stun Huskers 24-17 after layoff

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win on Saturday after being idle three weeks.

Ibrahim scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give Minnesota a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter after Adrian Martinez fumbled at the Nebraska 39.

Connor Culp’s 30-yard field goal cut it to 24-17 with 4:42 left. The Gophers then called on Ibrahim to finish off the game, having him carry six straight times for 59 yards before they went into victory formation at the Nebraska 6.

“Through the stuff we’ve had to go through, we’ve become closer and our bond has grown,” quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “Guys want to do things for each other at an even higher level than before. It’s a lot of fun being around the guys. Having fun was something we talked a lot about this week. Having fun playing the game, having fun with each other. Our guys definitely did that.”

The Gophers (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten) had their last two games canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and most of their missing 33 players were in the conference’s 21-day return to play protocol.