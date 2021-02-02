Gophers men's hoops hasn't won a road game. Observations from first half of Big Ten play reveal why

MINNEAPOLIS — Gabe Kalscheur was asked after Saturday’s 81-62 loss at Purdue if he thought the Gophers basketball team needed to win on the road this season to make the NCAA tournament.

“My mind-set is not even on the NCAA tournament right now,” the junior guard said. “I don’t want to think about the tournament and all that talk. It’s just about the next game, getting better.”

The Gophers (11-6, 4-6 in the Big Ten), who play next on Thursday at Rutgers, haven’t won a road game this season. They have enough quality home wins, namely vs. Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State, to be in most NCAA tourney projections at the midway point in the Big Ten schedule.

But if the Gophers are going to end their road skid Thursday at Rutgers that likely means addressing several issues that have plagued them so far.

Here are four observations on the Gophers at the halfway point through Big Ten play.

What’s their offensive identity?

Less than a minute left in the first half at Purdue, Marcus Carr stared down a double team and dumped the ball off to Liam Robbins for a two-handed dunk before the defense could recover.