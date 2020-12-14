Gophers men's hockey ranked No. 1 for first time since 2014

For the first time in more than six years, the Gophers have the top-ranked men’s hockey team in the country.

Minnesota on Monday was voted No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll, garnering 34 of 40 first-place votes after its 8-0 start to the season. It’s the first time the Gophers have had the top spot in the USCHO poll since Nov. 11, 2014.

The Gophers, who began the season ranked No. 14, vaulted to the top spot after sweeping then-No. 5 Michigan 3-1 and 4-0 on Tuesday and Wednesday in Ann Arbor, Mich. That gave coach Bob Motzko’s team sweeps in all four series in the first portion of its season. The Big Ten has not released the next portion of the season, but teams are expected to resume play on the weekend of Jan. 1.

“It’s still early; we’re not even a third of the way through the season,’’ Motzko said after the sweep at Michigan. “We get a break, and we can take a pause. It’s one heck of a start for us.’’

The Gophers’ other sweeps came against Penn State (ranked No. 10 at the time), Ohio State (No. 10 at the time) and unranked Michigan State.