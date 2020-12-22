Gophers men turn their full attention to Iowa

Pitino doesn’t seem as excited as his players about the game being on Christmas. He isn’t looking forward to waking up his players early for daily COVID-19 testing and then waiting until the evening to play the Hawkeyes. But he said the Big Ten made the right call.

“It’s better than sitting in their dorms, not doing anything,” Pitino said. “It’s not perfect. It’s not ideal by any means. But it beats the alternative of not playing at all.”

Iowa senior big man Luka Garza, who is leading the nation in scoring at 29.3 points per game after scoring 22 points in a 70-55 victory over Purdue on Tuesday, gave Hawkeyes fans an early Christmas gift when he returned to school. He’s been a one-man wrecking crew against opposing defenses, which includes a 41-point game and twice scoring 30-plus points in one half this year.

It will be even tougher to slow Garza if Gophers 7-footer Liam Robbins has foul trouble like he did in the 92-65 loss at Illinois. That set up Illini center Kofi Cockburn to score 33 points.

The Hawkeyes are an even better scoring team than Illinois, ranking No. 1 in offensive efficiency in the country, according to KenPom.com.