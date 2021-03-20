Gophers' leading scorer Marcus Carr enters transfer portal

Marcus Carr’s time with the Gophers has come to an end, but he might not be saying goodbye to college basketball just yet.

The All-Big Ten junior point guard put his name in the transfer portal but intends to still go through the NBA draft process, sources told the Star Tribune on Friday.

Carr hasn’t officially declared for the draft yet, but that’s part of the plan moving forward.

“Marcus’ time there is done,” a person close to Carr said of Minnesota. “We wish the program well.”

Carr, who was third in the Big Ten in scoring (19.4) and assists (4.9) this season, earned All-Big Ten second-team honors from the media this season. He was also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation’s top floor leader.

“I definitely showed my ability to come through and make plays at the end of games,” Carr said during the season. “I feel like I did that at a higher rate (than last season).”

The Toronto native declared for the draft last year, but he decided to return to college when workouts for NBA teams and the combine were uncertain because of the pandemic. He declined to address his future when asked at the end of the regular season.