Gophers land Morehead State point guard transfer Ta'Lon Cooper

Gophers coach Ben Johnson landed a potential immediate impact point guard with Morehead State transfer Ta’Lon Cooper, who committed to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Cooper was scheduled to visit Minnesota’s campus on Friday and Saturday, but he couldn’t wait to join the Gophers’ incoming class, which includes North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia.

“Out of all the head coaches I talked to, me and [Johnson] text on a daily basis and all the time,” Cooper told social media personality Zach Schumaker after announcing his decision on Instagram Live. “Just about leading the team to victory and bringing winning to that program.”

The 6-4, 190-pound South Carolina native averaged 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and ranked seventh in Division I with 5.9 assists per game. The All-Ohio Valley Conference first team selection had four games with double figures in assists, and his 202 assists led the OVC and ranked second in team history.

The Eagles went 23-11 this season and came one win away from reaching the NCAA tournament. Their sophomore floor leader had double figures in four of his last six games, including 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in a 71-67 loss to Murray State in the OVC tournament championship.

Cooper combined for 18 starts his first two seasons, but he also led the team with 111 assists in 2020-21 and shot a team-best 39% from three in 2019-20. The NCAA’s COVID-19 rules allowed him to be a sophomore again this season, so he still has two years of eligibility remaining.

In early April, high-major schools flocked to contact Cooper after he entered the portal, including Georgetown, Iowa State, South Carolina, USC, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

“I’m bringing leadership,” Cooper said on Instagram. “Just being a true point guard. Getting my teammates involved and scoring when I need to.”

Garcia, a 6-11 sophomore and former McDonald’s All-American from Prior Lake, committed on Monday with the Gophers. Cooper congratulated him with an Instagram story post later that day.

Cooper and Garcia committing this week gives the Gophers six newcomers and two scholarships left for next season. The Gophers lost four starters to eligibility, including starting point guard Payton Willis and starting big man Eric Curry.

Freshman Laye Thiam, who averaged 3.3 minutes this season, is the only returning guard for the Gophers. Johnson signed guards Braeden Carrington from Park Center and Jaden Henley from the Colony High (Calif.) to his 2022 high school recruiting class.

Several guards visited the Gophers recently: Indiana’s Parker Stewart last weekend, Illinois State’s Josiah Strong from Champlin Park on Monday and Elon’s Hunter McIntosh on Tuesday. Purdue’s Isaiah Thompson also had a visit to the U scheduled for April 25.

