Gophers' Kalscheur starts to snap out of shooting slump

MADISON – Richard Pitino showed faith in Gabe Kalscheur, his junior captain, to fight through an early-season shooting slump.

It took longer than Kalscheur would’ve hoped, but he finally started to look like his old self Thursday with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds in the Gophers’ 71-59 loss at No. 6 Wisconsin.

“It was nice seeing it go in,” he said. “I’m still not happy with my performance. I feel like I played OK. Shot selection could’ve done better. I tried to play my heart out for the team to get a win, but we came up short.”

The former DeLaSalle standout hit three three-pointers for the first time in a game this season. Kalscheur reached that mark 12 times last season, including a school-record-tying eight threes against Nebraska in the home finale. But he was shooting just 19% (9-for-48) this year.

In the first half against Wisconsin, Kalscheur was the only Gophers player in double figures, scoring 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 on free throws. The rest of the starters combined for only nine points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Marcus Carr and Both Gach, the U’s other backcourt starters, combined for just five points on 2-for-7 shooting in the first half.