Gophers' Kalscheur out 3-4 weeks with broken finger; Robbins not practicing with severe ankle sprain

MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers starting junior guard Gabe Kalscheur is expected to be sidelined 3-4 weeks after having surgery to repair a broken finger on his right shooting hand, Richard Pitino said Friday.

Kalscheur, who started all 88 games of his career until this week, suffered the hand injury in practice a day before Wednesday’s 82-72 loss at Indiana.

The former DeLaSalle standout was averaging 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21 games this season. The 6-4 Kalscheur often defended the opposing team’s best perimeter player throughout his career.

“Gabe is I think the best perimeter defender in the league,” Pitino said. “When he gets hurt and he’s out a month or whatever it is your team is going to hurt defensively. Or if Liam Robbins is hurt and doesn’t have lift. That’s going to hurt your team defensively. Other guys need to relish being in that role.”

In another injury update Friday, Pitino said starting center Robbins’ status with a “severely” sprained ankle is hopeful for Saturday vs. Illinois at Williams Arena.

Robbins, who averages 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, was hobbled the last two games and combined for just eight points and five rebounds in losses at Maryland and Indiana.