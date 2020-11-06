Gophers, Illini square off looking for first win of season

Minnesota has a golden opportunity to notch its first win of the season on Saturday when it travels to Illinois to face a team decimated by COVID-19 protocols.

Led by quarterback Tanner Morgan, the Golden Gophers (0-2) have taken a big step back from their 11-2 dream season in 2019.

They are last in the FBS with an average of 9.48 yards per play allowed. They were 10th nationally last season in total defense and have forced only two punts in two games, a 49-24 loss to Michigan and a 45-44 loss to Maryland.

“We have a lot of really good players,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “They are just inexperienced and they are getting experience right now, especially in a COVID season. You usually benefit from all that offseason work, but everybody is in the same boat right now. We got to find a way to be better.”

Illinois coach Lovie Smith recognizes how important Saturday’s game is to Illinois (0-2). The Illini were crushed by Wisconsin 45-7 in the season opener, and lost 31-24 to Purdue last week.

“Obviously it’s a game we need to win,” Smith said. “If you look at what they’ve done offensively both games, they played really good offense. Haven’t played as well defensively, but offensively continue to move the ball on everyone.”