Gophers hope transfer will fix place-kicking problems

The kicking competition in the first week of training camp was just an appetizer. The main course starts this week, and Minnesota will host an open practice for fans at Huntington Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We are kind of starting a little bit slower than we did in the past, rotating days, where only two kickers kick on one day,” head coach P.J. Fleck said Saturday. “... We didn’t want to kick them all a ton in the beginning and all of sudden we are dead in the middle of camp. We are progressing up to (this) week, which I think is going to be a healthy dose of the kicking competition.”

When Trickett and Walker were done kicking last Saturday, they gave each other a standard high-five on the sideline. Mobley was watching. In the later portion of Saturday’s practice, Trickett went 1 for 3 from 40-plus yards, while Walker went 2 for 3. They missed their first three combined kicks, but bounced back to make their last three.

The Gophers made 66.7 percent of its field goals (4 for 6) in 2020, and 73.3 percent (11 for 15) during an 11-2 season in 2019. Neither percentage cracked the top 68 in the country.

Minnesota has struggled from distance, too, without a field goal of 40-plus yards since 2018, when Emmit Carpenter was holding down the position.