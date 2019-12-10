IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino tried to mix a main ingredient of bluntness with a splash of positivity after a 72-52 loss to Iowa on Monday.
If this were a craft cocktail, it would need more rare confections — heck, even some tonic water — to make it go down smooth.
Pitino’s message to the team inside Carver Hawkeye Arena’s visiting locker room was this: “We got a lot of work to do. We got to get better.”
He followed it with this context, since it was the Big Ten opener: “Fortunately, it’s still early. Fortunately, we’ve got a lot of practice ahead of us.”
The Gophers knew the Hawkeyes wanted to push the pace on nearly every possession — Pitino warned of it specifically on Sunday — but Iowa did it from the first possession onward.
Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp nailed a 3-pointer soon after Alihan Demir made the game’s opening basket, and Iowa produced a 13-2 margin in fast-break points for a 37-29 first half lead, one they would only build on after the break.
“If they fly up the court, and you don’t communicate, you’re in trouble,” Pitino. “They don’t have a problem with spotting up quickly or posting up early.”
Wieskamp had a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, while center Luka Garza added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Gophers guards Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur were a combined 1-for-20 from the field and 0 of 12 from 3-point range. Fellow guard Payton Willis was only marginally better, going 2-for-9 and 2-for-7 for eight points.
The trio averages a combined 38 points per game this season, but they totaled 10 Monday.
“When your guards, and it’s not specifically their fault, but when you go 3-for-29, it’s really really hard and then 15 turnovers,” Pitino said. “Offensively, we were totally out of rhythm.”
If Gophers fans looked up and sighed after a fruitless offensive possession Monday, they probably missed a Hawkeyes basket at the other end. With the quick pace, Iowa improved to 7-3 and 1-1 in Big Ten play, while the Gophers fell to 4-5, 0-1, with No. 3 Ohio State (9-0, 1-0) coming to Williams Arena on Sunday.
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu continued to lead the way with 22 points and 12 rebounds but his eight turnovers stymied too many possessions when the Gophers needed to build a rally.
While Wieskamp shined, it was Garza that appeared to be the biggest threat to Minnesota coming into the game. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound center scored 44 points against Michigan last week, the most points in a game for a Hawkeye since 1970. He was honored for reaching 1,000 career points before the game and finished with 21 Monday.
When the Gophers was trying to climb back in the second half, Wieskamp blocked Gophers freshman guard Tre’ Williams and it led to an open dunk.
“There were times we didn’t get a loose ball or didn’t get a rebound, miscommunications in transitions, things that are nonnegotiable,” senior forward Michael Hurt said. “We have to clear all those things up and go from there.”
