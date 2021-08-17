Gophers get good news on Autman-Bell, take ‘big, deep breath’

MINNEAPOLIS — After seeing their top wide receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, leave Thursday night’s practice because of a right leg injury, the Gophers received some good news Monday.

Autman-Bell’s injury is a week-to-week issue, not a long-term one, coach P.J. Fleck said.

“He’s one of the toughest kids we have on this football team,’’ Fleck said on KFXN-FM, without going into specifics on the injury. “… He’s week-to-week. He’s doing great. It’s not a long-term issue. We’ll get him back here very shortly. He’ll be in and out of some practices here and there. … Everybody take a big, deep breath.’’

Monday evening after practice, Fleck took it a step further. When asked if he thought Autman-Bell could be available for the Sept. 2 season opener against No. 4 Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium, Fleck responded, “I would probably say there’s a legitimate chance.’’

Fleck considered the diagnosis a relief.

“Absolutely. Any time a young man gets hurt, you think worst-case scenario, and you think, ‘Please tell me best-case scenario,’ ‘’ he said on KFXN. “There was a lot of different things they checked. … We’re fortunate that it is what it is.’’