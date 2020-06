Gophers get another shot at Spielman

When coveted Eden Prairie receiver JD Spielman made his college choice in 2015, the Gophers already knew he wasn’t staying home. He made it official when he picked Nebraska, and the elusive playmaker has been a handful for Minnesota ever since.

Now, the U could get him in maroon and gold.

Spielman entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, which was first reported by HuskerOnline. He took a leave of absence in March to address a personal health matter, the Nebraska program said in a statement, with head coach Scott Frost adding then they anticipated him returning for summer conditioning.

Spielman would be a candidate to help Minnesota replace the production of Tyler Johnson, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since 2017, Spielman has had more receptions for first downs and touchdowns (102) than any other player, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson was third with 92.

The rising senior who would have to sit out a year under current NCAA rules, unless he were to obtain a waiver to play this upcoming season.