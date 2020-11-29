Gophers football COVID-19 total hits 40 confirmed cases within program

The Gophers football team’s COVID-19 spread is far from controlled.

The athletic department announced late Saturday night an additional 15 positive cases — eight players and seven staff — during the current pause to all team activities. That brings the total cases to 40, 20 players and 20 staff members.

A team spokesman confirmed the Gophers still intend to play Northwestern this coming Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. But sources close to the team doubt the feasibility of that, especially since prior outbreaks at Wisconsin and Maryland required two weeks to contain. And those programs peaked at 30 cases.

The Big Ten’s total outbreaks has double this past week with the Gophers and now Ohio State. The Buckeyes canceled their game against Illinois after an unspecified number of positive cases, including coach Ryan Day testing positive. No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) has more to lose than the 2-3 Gophers. The Buckeyes have already had two games ruled as no-contests — one from Maryland’s outbreak — and would likely need to finish their schedule in order to still qualify for the Big Ten championship and possibly the College Football Playoff.