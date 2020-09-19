Gophers draw Michigan for Big Ten football opener

The Gophers’ 2020 season has had three incarnations already. But the one released Saturday should be the keeper.

After scrapping two previous versions of the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten’s newest attempt has the Gophers opening at home, Oct. 24 against Michigan, and closing an eight-game regular season on Dec. 12 at Nebraska.

Minnesota’s two border rivalry games will come Nov. 14 vs. Iowa in Minneapolis, and Nov. 28 vs. Wisconsin in Madison.

“We wanted to make the season meaningful,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said, “ … [and] very unique.”

Each team must begin daily testing for COVID-19 by Sept. 30, and any player who tests positive will be out of game action for 21 days. That could be especially daunting with a schedule that has no bye weeks for relief.

This version of the Gophers’ schedule looks a bit more forgiving than short-lived version 2.0, which the Big Ten announced on Aug. 5 only to cancel six days later. That one had the Gophers opening with Michigan State, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin — all in September.