Gophers downward spiral in loss continues; Northwestern breaks 13-game losing streak

Pitino started Eric Curry in place of Robbins at center. But the Gophers established a low-post presence scoring early with fellow senior forward Brandon Johnson, who had eight of his 10 points in the first half.

Even after blowing a 14-point lead, Pitino was encouraged about maintaining a 31-25 halftime advantage. It wasn’t until the second half that the momentum completely shifted.

After committing 12 turnovers in the first half, the Wildcats cleaned things up with a 12-0 run to take a 37-31 lead to open the second half. Their zone defense continued to dare the Gophers to rely on outside shooting, which has been a struggle the entire season.

The worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten went 4-for-27 from beyond the arc, including 3-for-15 in the second half.

Minnesota’s deficit grew to seven points before it used a 9-0 run to take a 44-42 lead on Marcus Carr’s three-point play with 9 minutes, 13 seconds left.

Carr’s 3-pointer later put the Gophers on top 49-48 with just under five minutes to play, but that would be their last lead. Miller Kopp’s consecutive jumpers answered for the Wildcats, who outscored their opponent 42-28 in the second half.