Gophers defense leaves room for growth after second-half thrashing by Ohio State

The Gophers’ major defensive improvement under coordinator Joe Rossi kept them in many games two years ago and became a big part of the team’s winning identity during a historic 11-win season.

After a down year last season, the Gophers being able to lean on their defense once again is a key to reviving the success from 2019.

Thursday’s opening 45-31 loss to Ohio State left much to be desired on being able to slow down a prolific offense.

The Buckeyes had 495 yards in total offense, including 236 yards passing and four touchdowns in the second half. They had five plays of 30-plus yards in the game, three of which spanned 50 yards or more.

“We were a little exposed at times,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “That’s one of the better offenses I’ve ever coached against just because they’re everywhere. They make you cover the entire field with first-round draft picks everywhere. And it wasn’t good enough.”