Gophers' Daniel Oturu follows 'dream' in declaring for NBA draft

ST. PAUL — Daniel Oturu’s appreciation of NBA history dots his childhood in Woodbury.

From admiring forefathers in Wilt Chamberlin and Bill Russell to a favorite player in Kobe Bryant, Oturu has always had a love affair.

The Gophers sophomore center decided now was the time to try to play in the same league when he declared for the NBA draft on Monday, his father confirmed to the Pioneer Press.

“He’s very excited,” Francis Oturu said.

After leading Cretin-Derham Hall to a state championship his senior year, Daniel Oturu had a breakout sophomore season with the Gophers, averaging more than 20 points and 11 rebounds.

With 2.5 blocks per game, he was all Big-Ten defensive team and was named to the all-Big Ten second team and included on a few All-America teams.

“Just a ball and a dream,” Oturu tweeted after news was shared. He soon followed it with another Twitter message: “I love the University of Minnesota with all my heart. It will forever be my home. Thank you Gopher Nation for embracing a hometown kid.”