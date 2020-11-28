Gophers cornerback Durr has persevered through injury, pandemic

Howard was one of Durr’s roommates their freshman season and remembered hearing Durr through the walls at night, crying in his room from the pain following his knee surgery.

It was a drastic change from the Baton Rouge native known for always smiling, for fitting right in with his Minnesotan-heavy recruiting class. The music encyclopedia who loved dancing, fishing in the pond behind his house in Louisiana, his mother’s red beans and rice and falling asleep at any moment, even mid-conversation.

Even now, Durr tears up thinking back to that time, how he constantly thought, “I’ll never be the same again.”

That school year was one of the toughest for Durr. While not directly involved in the team’s sexual assault allegations, Durr still felt the impact on his class and position group from suspensions and transfers. The university fired coach Tracy Claeys and his staff after the bowl game and hired P.J. Fleck. Dealing with a major injury on a depleted unit with new staff coming in had Durr considering transferring to his second-choice school, Virginia Tech.

He had never thought of himself as someone who forsook his teammates or ran from a hard situation. But staying and dealing with it presented problems Durr is only now comfortable sharing.