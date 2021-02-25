Gophers coach Bob Motzko pleased with Big Ten's adjusted tournament schedule

MINNEAPOLIS — Big Ten hockey coaches got what they wanted on Thursday.

The conference tournament will be held four days earlier than originally scheduled, providing teams that advance to the NCAA tournament more time to prepare for the regionals. The seven-team Big Ten tournament will be held March 14-16 at Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena, an alteration from the original March 18-20 schedule.

"It was a good decision considering what we were up against," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "We were kind of heading down the wrong path where a team might have play three games in three days just ahead of the (NCAA) tournament. This was a good alternative."

Coaches had expressed concern about possibly having to play three games in as many days, along with the NCAA regionals starting six days later. The NCHC, for example, is holding its eight-team conference tournament over five days in Grand Forks, N.D., with quarterfinals on March 12 and 13, a day off on March 14, and the semifinals and final the following two days. The Big Ten didn't add a day of rest during its tourney.

"We had a few scenarios, all for competitive balance," Motzko said. "This was a compromise because that's ample time to get ready (for the NCAA tournament)."