Gophers center Eric Curry's ankle improves, status uncertain for Iowa game

After suffering an ankle injury late in Wednesday’s 71-69 loss at Michigan State, Gophers starting center Eric Curry’s status for Sunday’s game against Iowa remains uncertain.

During his Friday news conference, Johnson said Curry is day-to-day and doing better with his ankle injury. Curry is undergoing more testing, but Johnson said the team still also has to prepare as if he won’t play Sunday.

“He’s doing good,” Johnson said. “I think we avoided anything crazy, crazy, but we’re still looking at it day-to-day. If he can go, then he can go. And we’ll kind of take it from there.”

The 6-9, 245-pound Curry, who has already overcome three major injuries in his career, scored a career-high 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in 30 minutes against the Spartans.

But the sixth-year senior and captain was carried off the floor with 59 seconds left Wednesday night after landing awkwardly on his lower left leg. He wore a walking boot following the game and first X-rays showed no major damage Thursday.

Eric Curry had to be carried off the floor by teammates after this play, hopefully not as bad as it looks pic.twitter.com/gNxy80TiCv

— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 13, 2022

Johnson said a bad ankle sprain recovery timetable could be 1-3 weeks, but Curry could play sooner if the injury ends up not being to that extent.

“Our trainers do a really good job, and he knows his body better than I do,” Johnson said. “My biggest thing is I’m never going to put a guy out there where you could increase the injury or make it worse. If he’s out there, then he feels good about it.”

The Gophers would be without their top scoring presence if Curry is sidelined Sunday. He’s averaging a career-best 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 52 percent shooting in Big Ten play. The six double-figure scoring games this year, also included his first career double-double.

Johnson had given Curry an opportunity to work as a graduate assistant on his staff for a few weeks over the summer before the 23-year-old Memphis native asked to play one more season.

The Gophers desperately needed help with 10 players transferring from last season. Curry ended up being the only returner after junior forward Isaiah Ihnen suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The U’s leading scorer is sophomore transfer Jamison Battle, who averages 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds alongside Curry in the frontcourt. Battle will go head-to-head Sunday against the nation’s leading scorer, Keegan Murray, who averages 23.9 points for Iowa.

Curry’s replacement in the starting lineup against Iowa would be 6-9, 230-pound senior backup center Charlie Daniels, who is averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.7 minutes this season.

Daniels, who transferred from Stephen F. Austin, has been primarily a defensive presence, but he had a season-best five points in last week’s loss against Illinois.

Other frontcourt options for the Gophers would be 6-7 senior Danny Ogele and 7-foot freshman Treyton Thompson, who have only played 6.3 minutes in 11 games combined.

“Charlie and Daniel haven’t been playing as much as they want to, but they’ve been taking mental reps on the bench watching Eric,” senior Payton Willis said. “They’ll be ready on Sunday.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0