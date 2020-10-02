Gophers' Bateman had battle with COVID-19, recovered and now 'so happy'

MINNEAPOLIS — For nearly two weeks this summer, Rashod Bateman’s head and body ached, altering between chills and night sweats. Like a bad flu, but with the disconcerting addition of losing his sense of taste and smell.

The Gophers star receiver was one of the coronavirus pandemic’s victims. He didn’t know how he contracted COVID-19 because he’d tried to be cautious. But he had taken a California trip on a break from voluntary workouts, and a test later confirmed he and some others who traveled were positive.

“Just being scared and not knowing what it can do to my body because nobody really had any answers,” Bateman said Thursday. “And then I just felt like it wasn’t safe to play football this year after going through that.”

Bateman has asthma, which made the experience even scarier. It took a couple of days after his sickness to begin feeling normal, and it was enough for him to decide to opt out of the 2020 football season Aug. 4.