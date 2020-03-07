Gophers basketball's focus before final home game is future of Richard Pitino, Daniel Oturu

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers men’s basketball team will honor three seniors before the season’s final home game Sunday at Williams Arena.

But there’s more focus on whether two other key members of the program — coach Richard Pitino and sophomore center Daniel Oturu — will be at The Barn come next season.

Minnesota (13-16, 7-12 Big Ten) has lost eight of its past 10 games, including three straight heartbreakers at home, which all but killed all hopes of an NCAA tournament berth, but Pitino doesn’t feel like his job is on the line.

“I don’t. ... I’m not saying that it should or shouldn’t. I don’t feel like that,” Pitino said Tuesday on the Gopher Radio Network. “I think it has been kind of created over the last couple of weeks because we’ve lost some home games. No, I don’t, and that’s not me defending myself.”

After Wednesday’s 72-67 loss at Indiana and before Sunday’s game against Nebraska, Pitino shared the source of his optimism.

“I just believe in what we are doing,” he said Friday. “That’s basically it. ... Here’s what I look at: We’ve been to the NCAA tournament two out of the last three years. Very proud of that. Very, very proud of that. We lost a lot of pieces, probably the most in our conference.