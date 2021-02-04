Gophers, Badgers colliding for hockey border battles this weekend

“Both teams have the ability that if you have a lapse, it can end up in the back of your net,” Frost said.

Big Ten lead on the lineThe Gophers men bolted to a 10-0 start to the season, ascending to the top of the national polls. They suffered their first loss on Jan. 9, falling 3-1 to the Badgers in Madison before rebounding with a 5-3 victory the next day.

Cole Caufield, Wisconsin’s star forward, promptly added a dash of spice to the rivalry, saying, “We competed with the so-called No. 1 team in the country, so we can’t hang our heads over anything.”

Gophers defenseman Robbie Stucker expects an uptick in the intensity this weekend. “There’s always going to be guys yelling, chirping,” he said. “You notice the rivalry pretty quickly.”

There’s plenty at stake, too. The Gophers (15-3, 11-3 Big Ten) are first in the conference standings with 33 points, five ahead of Wisconsin (11-7, 9-5). With each Big Ten regulation win worth three points, a sweep would either give the Gophers a huge advantage or give the Badgers the conference lead.

Motzko wants his team to manage its emotions and stay out of the penalty box. The dangerous Caufield leads the nation with 14 goals, two more than the Gophers’ Sampo Ranta.