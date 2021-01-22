Gophers are unbeaten at home, but no one's there to enjoy it

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Wierzbicki looked around at the empty seats at Williams Arena after the Gophers men’s basketball team upset No. 7 Michigan last Saturday.

The victory felt bittersweet.

The Barnyard student section wasn’t leading a court storming. The marching band wasn’t playing while the team stood on the raised floor singing the Rouser before celebrating fans.

The Gophers joined heavyweights like Gonzaga, Kansas and Iowa by picking up their fourth victory against a ranked opponent last weekend, but Gophers faithful couldn’t be there to experience the memorable moment because of the pandemic.

“It’s not the same,” said Wierzbicki, the Gophers associate athletic director. “We miss the energy at the Barn. When you’re playing well, there are a lot of smiles and you’re having fun.”

The No. 17 Gophers made Williams Arena a tough place to play, going 11-0 there this season and joining Michigan and Purdue as the three Big Ten teams still undefeated at home.

The Barn would’ve surely been rocking, maybe like the glory days. The Gophers instead are playing again at home Saturday vs. Maryland with no crowds to cheer on their success.