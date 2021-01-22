Gophers are unbeaten at home, but no one's there to enjoy it

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Wierzbicki looked around at the empty seats at Williams Arena after the Gophers men’s basketball team upset No. 7 Michigan last Saturday.
The victory felt bittersweet.
The Barnyard student section wasn’t leading a court storming. The marching band wasn’t playing while the team stood on the raised floor singing the Rouser before celebrating fans.
The Gophers joined heavyweights like Gonzaga, Kansas and Iowa by picking up their fourth victory against a ranked opponent last weekend, but Gophers faithful couldn’t be there to experience the memorable moment because of the pandemic.
“It’s not the same,” said Wierzbicki, the Gophers associate athletic director. “We miss the energy at the Barn. When you’re playing well, there are a lot of smiles and you’re having fun.”
The No. 17 Gophers made Williams Arena a tough place to play, going 11-0 there this season and joining Michigan and Purdue as the three Big Ten teams still undefeated at home.
The Barn would’ve surely been rocking, maybe like the glory days. The Gophers instead are playing again at home Saturday vs. Maryland with no crowds to cheer on their success.
“After a made three, it’s not like we can crank up the audio,” Wierzbicki said. “The team is creating some of that energy. It’s taken every team some time to figure that out. Credit to Coach [Richard Pitino] and credit to our [players]. You have to find a way to create some of that yourself because you don’t have 14,000 people who can get on their feet.”
Even simulated crowd noise and music couldn’t create the atmosphere that existed on big game days for Minnesota when the team is playing well.
Last season, the Gophers were a disappointing 15-16. The average home attendance (10,665) was the lowest since 1970-71. They were the only Big Ten team without a Saturday home conference game, but they still had a Sunday announced sellout against rival Iowa.
Pitino thought recently how many times the Gophers would’ve filled the Barn to capacity at 14,625 fans if this were a normal year.
“I was looking that we have six Saturday [home] games,” Pitino said. “I bet you all of them would’ve been sold out this year. We [hardly] had any last year at Williams Arena. But there are no fans. It’s all neutral sites.”
Numbers game
The Gophers were one of six Big Ten teams who had no fans attending any of their home games this season until 38 family members showed up last Saturday. Six Big Ten teams have now had at least limited fans during conference home games.
Iowa had the largest crowd in the Big Ten this year at 569 fans against the Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 10. Illinois has allowed family to attend all of its home games since the Nov. 25 opener, averaging 160 fans through nine games.
The Barn won’t have more than 150 fans at games the rest of this season. Players are allowed four family members each.
Wierzbicki, in charge of Gophers external affairs, said his marketing staff is still encouraging fans to purchase cutouts to place in the empty seats in the arena. There’s a SKI-U-MAH banner in the lower bowl behind the scorer’s table made up of the names of the season-ticket holders for men’s and women’s hoops.