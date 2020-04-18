Good thing for Vikings this NFL draft has depth at cornerback

The 6-foot, 193-pound Johnson underwent shoulder surgery in March to repair issues related to a past torn labrum. He is expected to be ready for the season.

Gladney, who is 5-10, 191 pounds, has been compared to former Vikings cornerback Terence Newman, who was one of Zimmer’s favorite players and had a listed height of 5-10. Gladney makes up for his lack of size with quickness and physical play.

“He can get his hands on the football,” Brugler said. “He had 43 passes defended in college. That’s more passes defended than starts (42).”

If the Vikings want to go with a bigger cornerback, a possibility could be the 6-1, 195-pound Terrell. He was on the Clemson team that won the national title in 2018 but he struggled in the Tigers’ 42-25 loss to LSU in the 2019 title game.

“Most people’s last memory of him is Ja’Marr Chase just abusing him, and that’s something that leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Brugler said. “But his body of work is impressive when you watch his full tape.”

Chase had nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns in that game for LSU.

If the Vikings want to go with a winning player from that game, Fulton, who is 6-feet, 197 pounds, could be available. However, he has some baggage.