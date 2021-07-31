Goligoski now finds himself playing for ‘impressive’ opponent

The 28-year-old doesn’t have a preference on where he plays; Gaudreau actually started to line up at wing after breaking in as a center when he was with Nashville’s minor league club.

His coach at the time? Current Wild bench boss Dean Evason.

“He’s been huge for me,” Gaudreau said. “I know he’s always had a lot of trust in me and on my side. I really enjoyed playing with him. So it’s really fun have the privilege to play for him again.”

Gaudreau also crossed paths with Kevin Fiala while the two were with the Nashville organization.

“They’re so talented,” said Gaudreau, referring to Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov. “You add them [to] all the other guys there I really feel it’s a team that can go really far, that can for sure put their focus on winning a Stanley Cup in the future. That’s why I’m so excited to be here.”On the moveRyan Suter found a new team in free agency, signing a four-year, $14.6 million contract with Dallas.

The defenseman is still owed approximately $6.7 million by the Wild after the team bought out the final four seasons of his 13-year, $98 million deal earlier this month.

Another fixture from last season’s blue line, Ian Cole, joined Carolina on a one-year, $2.9 million contract, and veteran forward Nick Bonino is now with San Jose on a two-year deal. Brad Hunt ended up with Vancouver after signing for one year at $800,000.

