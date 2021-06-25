‘Going to be some bad ones.’ Duffey doesn’t like new search rule

Tyler Duffey was annoyed at himself as he walked toward the Twins’ dugout Tuesday, having surrendered a run that was charged to starter Bailey Ober on a ground ball that just found a hole.

He was pleased, at least, that left fielder Trevor Larnach had thrown out another runner at the plate, or he might have been seething.

Either way, it was an awkward moment for umpire Jim Wolf to stop him and ask him to hand over his glove and cap for inspection. But those are the rules now.

“I don’t love that. That’s going to be the worst — coming off the mound at a big moment, good or bad, your mind’s still reacting to that and now you’re stopping me as I come off the field,” Duffey said Thursday. “And let’s say maybe you missed a strike call that cost me. Now I’m fired up. I’m a competitive guy. (Tuesday) wasn’t the worst, but I can see how there are going to be some bad ones.”