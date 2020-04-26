GM: 'I like our football team'

Those selections followed Gutekunst’s surprising decision to pick Love with the 26th overall pick on Thursday night and add Boston College running back AJ Dillon in the second round (No. 62 overall) and Cincinnati tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara in the third round (No. 94 overall) on Friday night.

In the end, the Packers wound up with six offensive players and three defensive players, with Gutekunst acknowledging that he went into the three-day affair believing he needed to replenish the offense after what he did last year on defense, signing three high-priced free agents and using both of the team’s first-round picks on that side of the ball.

“(That) wasn’t necessarily by design. But I think certainly we added a couple good players on offense. Where our roster sits now, I thought that was something that was important for us,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, on Day 1, getting a quarterback we think can play in the National Football League is something that we think is obviously very important. I think we added a lot to our offense.”

What they didn’t add was a receiver, even though 37 were selected during the seven-round draft and a record 13 went in the first two rounds. As a result, the Packers enter their virtual offseason program with star wideout Davante Adams atop the depth chart and a host of questions and inconsistent performers thereafter.