Gjallarhorn a powerful tradition

“I actually love the horn,” Slay said in September. “Like, I love when they say, ‘Skol!’ See, that is gangsta. I love that. They by far got the best stadium in the NFL.”

Practice is the only scenario to which former Vikings defensive end Brian Robison could equate a future NFL season without intense crowd noise. Robison, who sounded the Gjallarhorn before the Vikings’ prime-time game against the Packers in December, said the extreme emotions of Sundays and an empty building would be an odd mix.

“It’s going to be awkward,” Robison said. “We get zoned in to what’s going on—you don’t always hear the fans or them being there, but they are such a huge aspect of the game at the same time.”

Time will tell what atmosphere is allowed at 2020 NFL games, but the Gjallarhorn (pronounced yahl-lahr-hawrn) has weathered storms before.

Norse mythology states the Gjallarhorn, from Old Icelandic equivalents of the English words “yell” and “horn,” is equipped to the god Heimdallr—a watchman on a bridge over the river Gjoll, the root for the first syllable of Gjallarhorn, according to the American Swedish Institute. The horn sounds when enemies near.