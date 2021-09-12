Gibbs dominates

Larson, like Truex, needed to rally from the back. The Hendrick Motorsports star was sent to the back of the field before the race started for twice failing prerace inspection. Truex got sent to the back, too, on the opening lap when NASCAR determined that he took off before the pole sitter, Hamlin.

But Larson said expecting to win even before the penalty would have been unreasonable, especially because the 0.75-mile oval has vexed him a bit. He finished 18th in Virginia’s capital in the series’ first stop in the spring.

“As bad as we were the last time we were here, I think to have a win in your expectations would be difficult to do,” Larson said after finishing sixth. “I think we exceeded what I thought we would do here.”

Hamlin, meanwhile, did not. He had the most dominant car for much of the race, just like he did in the spring, and failed to cash in with a victory in either. He led 197 laps on Saturday and won both stages, just as he had in April when he led 207 laps.

Momentum, though, for him and his teammates is a positive.