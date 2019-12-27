What were some of your favorite moments of 2019?
"The Winona MINNESOTA House of Representatives MiniSession of October 2-4, 2019. It was the first MiniSession in 22 years and the 2nd Winona MiniSession in 30 years."
What was something important that you learned in 2019 that you will bring with you in the future?
"The Winona MiniSession demonstrated that legislators can work together in a bipartisan fashion while listening to area residents’ concerns over a vast array of issues."
Do you have any new year’s resolutions? If so, what are they?
"To begin to implement the concerns presented during the Winona MiniSession in the 2020 Legislative."
What are your 2020 goals for yourself in your position?
"To continue to plan future MINNESOTA House of Representatives MiniSessions in other areas of Minnesota based on the success of the Winona MiniSession of October 2-4, 2019."
What are some of your plans to connect with Winona and the surrounding area in 2020? What can people look forward to?
"Using the issues presented by area residents to the Minnesota House of Representatives during the Winona MiniSession in the 2020 Legislative Session and connecting again with those individuals as the issues are developed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.