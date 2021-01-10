Garza's has big day in Iowa win

Iowa had 27 assists on 31 field goals.

“Our guards are really unselfish,” Garza said. “When we get out on transition, that’s when we’re at our best. J-Bo was finding me tonight.”

Bohannon missed most of last season because of surgeries on both of his hips. He has scored 74 points in his last four games after totaling 27 in the previous five.

“I’ve been through hell for the last year and a half, two years,” Bohannon said. “It was a lot for me, mentally and physically. It took a lot of internal motivation for myself to get back to the player I know I can be.”

The Hawkeyes led 39-37 at halftime and opened the second half with a 22-6 run. Garza had 10 points in that stretch.

Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 27.2 points per game, was 13 of 20 from the field.

Minnesota (10-4, 3-4) rallied from a 63-45 deficit to get within five twice late in the second half. It started to look like the Gophers’ earlier win against the Hawkeyes, when they rallied from seven points down with 44 seconds left in the second half to send it to overtime.