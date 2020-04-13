“Nobody’s transferring. They want to play,” he said.

Tournament teams represent the committed, but the heartbeat of local youth leagues are the recreational players who might not play this year — and then never come back.

“These in-house kids, you go to them next year, they’ll be, ‘Hey, you dropped us last year,’” said Gary Sifkey, a board member with Montour Youth Baseball League in the Pittsburgh suburbs. “We’ve lost them to deck hockey, we’ve lost them to video games, we’ve lost them to soccer.”

Mike Glover, president of Central Perkiomen Youth Association north of Philadelphia, believes age 10 is the tipping point.

“When they get to 10, 11, the kids start to have choices,” he said. “There might be the most at-risk age group. In our case, the 12 year-olds, they want to play their last season. They want to see it through.”

Central Perkiomen holds a “bat ceremony” every spring to honor kids graduating out of the program. For some, it will be the end of baseball.