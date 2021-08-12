Gable Steveson says playing football for Gophers is still an option

“I would hope one day I can get a tryout with the NFL,” Steveson said on the podcast. “There are some teams that have came and have mentioned me to some agents, and stuff that have sparked interest in me. It would be cool to go out there and play football and be in the NFL for a little bit.”

Bet Online put together odds on Steveson’s future. The betting favorite is for him to return to Minnesota’s wrestling program at -150, but joining the Gophers football team wasn’t given odds. “Wrestle in official WWE match” came in at +100; “fight in official MMA fight” +800; and “sign with an NFL team” +2,500.

The Vikings saw this on Twitter and responded, “Wouldn’t be our first @GopherWrestling legend.”

Steveson has said his role model is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was on the Miami (Fla.) football team before he became a wrestling and movie star. Previous Gophers heavyweight and NCAA champ Brock Lesnar went to Vikings preseason camp in 2004 and played in preseason games before being cut.

“You have to feel confident and I didn’t,” Lesnar said at the time. “I realized I was unprepared at the Vikings training camp. I was thinking to myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ Because of my lack of experience, I felt it wasn’t for me.”