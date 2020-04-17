G League becoming prep stars' alternative to college basketball

“It could work for some people,” Larry Suggs said about the G League. “If I’m a business owner in the NBA, I would want the [top high school] kids to stay here in the States.”

That would scale back on recent globe trotting at a time when the coronavirus is keeping everyone closer to home. Five-star recruits LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton ventured to Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) last year, drawing six-figure salaries.

They weren’t dominant, but they are still projected as first-rounders in this year’s NBA draft.

Commissioner Adam Silver predicted NBA age-limit rules would be changing soon. How soon is uncertain. Currently, players must be 19 or one year removed from high school. The preps-to-NBA path that included former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett was halted in 2005.

Until that opportunity is available again, Green’s choice to skip college basketball for the G League might become more common. The league’s previous maximum salary expanded to $125,000 but is being raised now. Even for smaller pay, it already had appeal for college underclassmen such as Amir Coffey, who left the Gophers last year after his junior season.