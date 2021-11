A pair of local squads met up early in the boys basketball season's non-conference action on Monday, as Cochrane-Fountain City hosted Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. The Red Hawks overcame the Pirates' home court advantage in a 79-68 win.

Shown above is a matchup between the game's leading scorers for each team as G-E-T sophomore guard Cody Schmitz, right, dribbles against C-FC senior guard Austin Becker. Schmitz led all scorers with 39 points, while Becker was at the top for the Pirates with 21.