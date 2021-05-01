Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in 3rd round

Cousins is under contract for two more years and $66 million guaranteed, so the Vikings have the benefit of time for Mond to develop. There’s rarely a downside to that, and one of the dings against Mond during his career in the gauntlet of competition that is the SEC was that he was inconsistent.

“If you look at it literally, I think everyone to a certain extent is inconsistent. It’s just about reducing that inconsistency,” Mond said on a video conference call with reporters. “But I’m a guy who loves to learn, and I’m sure Kirk is going to have so many different tips and tools.”

Mond managed to improve his completion percentage every year and in 2020 had 19 touchdowns with three interceptions in 10 games. He also had 294 yards rushing and four scores. Mond finished as the program record holder in passing yards, touchdowns and several other categories. The native of San Antonio went 3-0 in bowl games.

The Vikings entered the draft without a second-round pick, due to the trade with Jacksonville that fetched defensive end Yannick Ngakoue near the end of training camp. They flipped him after six games to Baltimore but got only a late third-rounder (No. 90 overall) to cover their losses.