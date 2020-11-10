From season-altering to bizarre, injuries hit NFL yet again

That might help explain why New York is last in the league in points, total yards and passing yards.

New Orleans’ star receiver, Michael Thomas, has had a tumultuous season in part because of ankle and hamstring injuries. The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year was also suspended for a game, so he sat for seven weeks after the opener.

Quarterback Drew Brees saw upside in the NFC South-leading Saints learning to cope without Thomas. They lost the first two without him before winning four straight.

In Thomas’ return Sunday, New Orleans extended its winning streak to five games with a 38-3 rout of Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. Thomas had five catches for 51 yards, and was one of 12 players to catch at least one pass.

“You always hope that you wouldn’t be without him, but obviously I think that that time comes for everybody where you’ve got to find ways to win without a certain guy or maybe a few guys,” Brees said.

Arizona lost All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones to a season-ending biceps injury five games into the season, just as Tennessee did with left tackle Taylor Lewan, who tore his ACL in an overtime win against Houston.